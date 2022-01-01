Salmon in Livingston

Livingston restaurants that serve salmon

Cedar Plank Salmon image

 

Cedar Plank Salmon image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

Montana's Rib & Chop House

305 East Park St, Livingston

Avg 4.5 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cedar Plank Salmon$22.95
8-oz. freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted, then added to our 2,000-degree oven until the cedar plank ignites. This dish is served on fire with a lemon wedge and chives
More about Montana's Rib & Chop House

