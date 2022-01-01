Salmon in Livingston
Livingston restaurants that serve salmon
More about Montana's Rib & Chop House
Montana's Rib & Chop House
1849 Majestic Lane, Billings
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$22.95
8-oz. freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted, then added to our 2,000-degree oven until the cedar plank ignites. This dish is served on fire with a lemon wedge and chives
More about Montana's Rib & Chop House
SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
Montana's Rib & Chop House
305 East Park St, Livingston
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$22.95
8-oz. freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted, then added to our 2,000-degree oven until the cedar plank ignites. This dish is served on fire with a lemon wedge and chives