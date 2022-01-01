Steak salad in Livingston

Go
Livingston restaurants
Toast

Livingston restaurants that serve steak salad

Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad image

 

Montana's Rib & Chop House

1849 Majestic Lane, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad$17.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
More about Montana's Rib & Chop House
Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

Montana's Rib & Chop House

305 East Park St, Livingston

Avg 4.5 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad$17.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
More about Montana's Rib & Chop House

Browse other tasty dishes in Livingston

Brulee

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Chopped Salad

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

Map

More near Livingston to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Billings

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Billings

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston