Livingston restaurants you'll love
Livingston's top cuisines
Must-try Livingston restaurants
More about THAVMA Mediterranean Grill
SEAFOOD
THAVMA Mediterranean Grill
6230 Town Center Way, Livingston
|Popular items
|Oregano Wings
|$13.00
Baked (not fried) jumbo wings sprinkled with lemon, oregano & pepper.
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Feta, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, vinaigrette.
|Chicken ShishKabob
|$21.00
Two chicken skewers chargrilled to order, served with warm pita, country pilaf, and tzatziki.
More about Rolls & Curries
Rolls & Curries
113 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston
|Popular items
|Beef & Lamb Kathi Bowl
|$15.00
Beef and Lamb strips in your favorite flavors on a bed of healthy grains, greens and a medley of sauces that will want you craving for more
|Chicken Kathi Bowl
|$14.00
A healthy tasty meal with whole grains, greens and your favorite chicken flavor with a slew of sauces and sides
|Chickpeas Kathi Roll (Vegan/Vegetarian)
|$8.00
Another special offering for our vegan fans - chickpeas in a tomato based spice mix wrapped in a flaky flatbread (paratha) with veggies and added sauces
More about Tony Boys Sandwich House
Tony Boys Sandwich House
18E Mt. Pleasant Ave, Livingston
|Popular items
|Cobb
|$12.99
Romaine grilled chicken,blue cheese,bacon avocado tomato onion house dressing
|West coast
|$10.99
Smashed Avocado , Bacon , Swiss , Mayo
|Ceasar
|$8.99
Shaved Parm , House Made Croutons
More about The Feathered Fox
The Feathered Fox
550 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Livingston