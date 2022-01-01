Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Livingston restaurants you'll love

Livingston restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Livingston

Livingston's top cuisines

Mediterranean
Greek
Must-try Livingston restaurants

THAVMA Mediterranean Grill image

SEAFOOD

THAVMA Mediterranean Grill

6230 Town Center Way, Livingston

Avg 4.6 (1058 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oregano Wings$13.00
Baked (not fried) jumbo wings sprinkled with lemon, oregano & pepper.
Greek Salad$10.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Feta, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, vinaigrette.
Chicken ShishKabob$21.00
Two chicken skewers chargrilled to order, served with warm pita, country pilaf, and tzatziki.
More about THAVMA Mediterranean Grill
Rolls & Curries

113 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beef & Lamb Kathi Bowl$15.00
Beef and Lamb strips in your favorite flavors on a bed of healthy grains, greens and a medley of sauces that will want you craving for more
Chicken Kathi Bowl$14.00
A healthy tasty meal with whole grains, greens and your favorite chicken flavor with a slew of sauces and sides
Chickpeas Kathi Roll (Vegan/Vegetarian)$8.00
Another special offering for our vegan fans - chickpeas in a tomato based spice mix wrapped in a flaky flatbread (paratha) with veggies and added sauces
More about Rolls & Curries
Tony Boys Sandwich House

18E Mt. Pleasant Ave, Livingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb$12.99
Romaine grilled chicken,blue cheese,bacon avocado tomato onion house dressing
West coast$10.99
Smashed Avocado , Bacon , Swiss , Mayo
Ceasar$8.99
Shaved Parm , House Made Croutons
More about Tony Boys Sandwich House
Salad House

639 W. Mount Pleasant Avenue, Livingston

No reviews yet
Delivery
More about Salad House
The Feathered Fox

550 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Livingston

No reviews yet
More about The Feathered Fox

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Livingston

Salmon

Cheesecake

