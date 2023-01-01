Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Eggplant parm in
Livingston
/
Livingston
/
Eggplant Parm
Livingston restaurants that serve eggplant parm
Tony Boys Sandwich House
18E Mt. Pleasant Ave, Livingston
No reviews yet
eggplant parm over penne
$19.99
More about Tony Boys Sandwich House
Bonvinis
127 s livingston ave, Livingston
No reviews yet
Eggplant Parm
$13.50
Baked eggplant with red sauce and melted cheese on hero roll (eggplant is not breaded)
More about Bonvinis
