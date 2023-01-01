Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Livingston

Go
Livingston restaurants
Toast

Livingston restaurants that serve grilled chicken

THAVMA Mediterranean Grill image

SEAFOOD

THAVMA Mediterranean Grill

6230 Town Center Way, Livingston

Avg 4.6 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Grilled Chicken$7.00
More about THAVMA Mediterranean Grill
Consumer pic

 

Bonvinis

127 s livingston ave, Livingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Dry Rub$5.00
More about Bonvinis

Browse other tasty dishes in Livingston

Caesar Salad

Eggplant Parm

Pies

Penne

Salmon

Cheesecake

Map

More near Livingston to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Summit

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1909 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (569 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston