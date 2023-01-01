Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Livingston

Go
Livingston restaurants
Toast

Livingston restaurants that serve pudding

THAVMA Mediterranean Grill image

SEAFOOD

THAVMA Mediterranean Grill

6230 Town Center Way, Livingston

Avg 4.6 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant Bread Pudding$8.00
Made with pastry Croissant, Butterscotch.
Rice Pudding$7.00
Our Family Recipe. Papou Nick’s Rice Pudding.
More about THAVMA Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

 

Rolls & Curries

113 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kheer - Rice Pudding$5.95
Kheer is a decadent, mellow rice pudding that has many layers of subtle flavor. The rich, creamy taste of sweetened milk is enhanced by the fragrance of cardamom and saffron. What's even more amazing is how different kheer tastes depending on whether you serve it hot or chilled
More about Rolls & Curries

Browse other tasty dishes in Livingston

Cheesecake

Caesar Salad

Rigatoni

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Penne

Rice Pudding

Map

More near Livingston to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Summit

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2160 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (647 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (673 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (319 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston