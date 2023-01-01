Pudding in Livingston
Livingston restaurants that serve pudding
THAVMA Mediterranean Grill
6230 Town Center Way, Livingston
|Croissant Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Made with pastry Croissant, Butterscotch.
|Rice Pudding
|$7.00
Our Family Recipe. Papou Nick’s Rice Pudding.
Rolls & Curries
113 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston
|Kheer - Rice Pudding
|$5.95
Kheer is a decadent, mellow rice pudding that has many layers of subtle flavor. The rich, creamy taste of sweetened milk is enhanced by the fragrance of cardamom and saffron. What's even more amazing is how different kheer tastes depending on whether you serve it hot or chilled