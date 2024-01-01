Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tzatziki in Livingston

Livingston restaurants
Livingston restaurants that serve tzatziki

SEAFOOD

THAVMA Mediterranean Grill

6230 Town Center Way, Livingston

Avg 4.6 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tzatziki$9.00
Tzatziki$9.00
Served with warm pita.
More about THAVMA Mediterranean Grill
Double Back N Taste It LLC - The Enclave

675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Crispy Chicken Gyro w/ cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, tzatziki sauce & sweet chili sauce (Halal)$20.00
Falafel Wrap (tzatziki sauce, siracha sauce, lettuces, tomatoes, & onions)$15.74
More about Double Back N Taste It LLC - The Enclave

