Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carrot cake in
Livonia
/
Livonia
/
Carrot Cake
Livonia restaurants that serve carrot cake
FRENCH FRIES
Thomas's Dining
33971 Plymouth Rd, Livonia
Avg 4.6
(1 review)
Carrot Cake
$5.99
More about Thomas's Dining
FRENCH FRIES
Annie's Family Restaurant
33427 Plymouth Rd, Livonia
Avg 4.4
(1035 reviews)
Four High Carrot Cake
$5.99
More about Annie's Family Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Livonia
Chicken Wraps
Turkey Reuben
Cake
Crispy Chicken
Caesar Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Jalapeno Poppers
Mac And Cheese
More near Livonia to explore
Plymouth
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Southfield
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Novi
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Garden City
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Redford
Avg 2
(4 restaurants)
Westland
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(128 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(90 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(233 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(354 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(322 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(665 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(717 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston