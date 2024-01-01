Chicken pot pies in Livonia
Livonia restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
More about Thomas's Dining
FRENCH FRIES
Thomas's Dining
33971 Plymouth Rd, Livonia
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.99
More about Pie Collective by Achatz - Livonia
Pie Collective by Achatz - Livonia
19734 Haggerty Road, Livonia
|Chicken Pot Pie Small
|$10.99
A savory pot pie filled with chicken, red potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, corn, and celery is a quick and easy dinner for when house guests stay a little too long! Our pot pies come in an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking.