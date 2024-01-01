Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pot pies in Livonia

Livonia restaurants
Livonia restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

Thomas's Dining image

FRENCH FRIES

Thomas's Dining

33971 Plymouth Rd, Livonia

Avg 4.6 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie$14.99
More about Thomas's Dining
Item pic

 

Pie Collective by Achatz - Livonia

19734 Haggerty Road, Livonia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie Small$10.99
A savory pot pie filled with chicken, red potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, corn, and celery is a quick and easy dinner for when house guests stay a little too long! Our pot pies come in an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking.
More about Pie Collective by Achatz - Livonia

