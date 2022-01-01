Chicken salad in Livonia
Thomas's Dining
33971 Plymouth Rd, Livonia
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$13.59
Fresh mixed greens topped with mandarin oranges, pineapple, scallions, diced red pepper, chow mein noodles and grilled chicken. Served with grilled pita bread.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich with Fries
|$9.99
All white chicken breast, green onion, celery, cranberries and our own sauce on toasted seven grain bread
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.59
Grilled chicken, croutons and Parmesan cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Caesar dressing on side and grilled pita bread.