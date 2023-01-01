Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg benedict in
Livonia
/
Livonia
/
Egg Benedict
Livonia restaurants that serve egg benedict
FRENCH FRIES
Thomas's Dining
33971 Plymouth Rd, Livonia
Avg 4.6
(1 review)
Eggs Benedict
$11.59
English muffin, Canadian bacon, poached eggs with hollandaise sauce and hash browns
More about Thomas's Dining
FRENCH FRIES
Annie's Family Restaurant
33427 Plymouth Rd, Livonia
Avg 4.4
(1035 reviews)
Eggs Benedict
$9.49
More about Annie's Family Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Livonia
Greek Salad
Spaghetti
Chicken Wraps
Chocolate Cake
Carrot Cake
Chicken Sandwiches
Coleslaw
Chicken Tenders
More near Livonia to explore
Plymouth
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Southfield
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Novi
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Garden City
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Westland
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Redford
Avg 2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(264 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(397 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(378 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(779 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(837 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston