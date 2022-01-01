Milkshakes in Livonia
SuperNatural Brewing & Spirits
36685 Plymouth Rd, Livonia
|4pack Interview with the Blood Orange - milkshake ipa
|$19.00
Our milkshake ipa brewed with blood orange puree, zest, lactose, and vanilla!
"Drink from me and live for flavor!" 6.8%ABV
|Single Forbidden Fruit Caramel Apple Peanut Milkshake IPA 16oz can
|$4.75
Forbidden Fruit
Milkshake IPA brewed with caramel, apples, peanuts, lactose, and vanilla.
6.5%ABV
|4Pack Forbidden Fruit Caramel Apple Peanut Milkshake IPA
|$19.00
Forbidden Fruit
Milkshake IPA brewed with caramel, apples, peanuts, lactose, and vanilla.
6.8%ABV