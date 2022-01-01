Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Livonia

Livonia restaurants
Livonia restaurants that serve milkshakes

SuperNatural Brewing & Spirits

36685 Plymouth Rd, Livonia

4pack Interview with the Blood Orange - milkshake ipa$19.00
Our milkshake ipa brewed with blood orange puree, zest, lactose, and vanilla!
"Drink from me and live for flavor!" 6.8%ABV
Single Forbidden Fruit Caramel Apple Peanut Milkshake IPA 16oz can$4.75
Forbidden Fruit
Milkshake IPA brewed with caramel, apples, peanuts, lactose, and vanilla.
6.5%ABV
4Pack Forbidden Fruit Caramel Apple Peanut Milkshake IPA$19.00
Forbidden Fruit
Milkshake IPA brewed with caramel, apples, peanuts, lactose, and vanilla.
6.8%ABV
FRENCH FRIES

Thomas's Dining

33971 Plymouth Rd, Livonia

Avg 4.6 (1 review)
Takeout
Milkshake$3.99
