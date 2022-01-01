Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Livonia
/
Livonia
/
Pies
Livonia restaurants that serve pies
FRENCH FRIES
Thomas's Dining
33971 Plymouth Rd, Livonia
Avg 4.6
(1 review)
Cream Pie Slice
$4.79
Apple Pie Slice
$4.59
Chicken Pot Pie
$13.99
More about Thomas's Dining
FRENCH FRIES
Annie's Family Restaurant
33427 Plymouth Rd, Livonia
Avg 4.4
(1035 reviews)
Pecan Pie
$4.99
More about Annie's Family Restaurant
