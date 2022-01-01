Go
Liv's Dockside Grill

Lobster Rolls and more...

SEAFOOD • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

37 Riverside Dr

Popular Items

OLD BAY FRIES$5.00
French Fries, Old Bay Seasoning
CLAM CHOWDER$6.00
New England Clam Chowder (contains dairy, bacon)
FISH TACOS$13.00
Grilled Cajun Mahi, Chipotle Slaw, Lime Crema, Flour Tortilla
KIDS BURGER$9.00
Burger, Bun, Fries
PLAIN FRIES$5.00
French Fries
LOBSTER ROLL 4oz$23.00
Lobster, Butter & Lemon, Toasted New England Roll
COLE SLAW$2.50
Coleslaw
LOBSTER ROLL 8oz$41.00
Lobster, Butter & Lemon, Toasted New England Roll
HOT DOG$4.00
Grilled Hummel's Hot Dog, Roll
TRUFFLE FRIES$6.50
French Fries, Parmesan Cheese, Truffle Oil
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Groups
Gift Cards
Parking
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

Clinton CT

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
