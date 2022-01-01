Lizzys Soul Food
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1301 E University Blvd, Melbourne FL 32901
Gallery
