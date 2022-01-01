Go
LJ's Bistro and Bar

New American Cuisine and Craft Cocktails

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

430 91st Ave NE • $$

Avg 4.4 (1961 reviews)

Popular Items

To Go Full Wedge$14.50
Baby iceberg, bacon, egg, crispy shallots, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomato, and creamy dill dressing
TO GO KIDS BURGER$7.00
one mini wagyu burger, with cheese and aioli
To Go Brussels$12.50
Chimichurri and Mama Lil's Peppers
To Go Steak Flatbread$15.50
with caramelized onions and dates
To Go Mac and Cheese$23.50
cavatappi pasta in a creamy four cheese sauce topped with crispy shallot
To Go Half Wedge$8.50
baby iceberg, bacon, egg, crispy shallots, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomato, and a creamy dill dressing
To Go Pork Chop$28.50
pan seared Carlton Farms chop over smoked baby red potatoes and sauteed kale in a bacon mustard cream sauce
To Go Broccoli$13.50
roasted and tossed in harissa aioli with toasted almonds
To Go Burger$19.50
Snake River Farms wagyu beef, smoked gouda, aioli, bacon, hand cut fries, and house pickles
To Go Fries$8.50
handcut truffle fries with black truffle salt and white truffle aioli
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
