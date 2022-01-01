Go
LJ's Cafe

88 Lowell Street

Avg 5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

ham & cheese empanada / jamon con queso
pepperoni & cheese empanada / peperoni y queso
Breakfast sandwich sausage-egg-cheese$3.79
croissant / enrollado$1.75
Side of Home Fries$2.99
Breakfast sandwich bacon-egg-cheese$3.79
Peanut Butter and Jelly
Chocolate croissant / enrollado con chocolate$2.50
cheese empanada / queso
beef empanada / carne
Location

Methuen MA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

