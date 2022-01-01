Go
LK CAFE

We are located in the lobby of the Stealth building in Southpointe. We sell Coffee, Boba teas, other drinks, smoothies, sandwiches, salads and healthy snacks

333 Technology Drive

Cookie$1.50
No Meat Egg Sandwich$5.00
Romaine$7.00
Mixed Greens$7.00
Ham/Egg/Cheese$5.00
Pasta Salad$3.50
Pastry$3.50
Spinach$7.00
Kale$7.00
Bacon / Egg / Cheese$5.00
333 Technology Drive

Canonsburg PA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
