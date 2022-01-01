Go
Sushi & Japanese
Latin American

Llama San

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

4048 Reviews

$$$$

359 6th Ave

New York, NY 10014

Popular Items

OKONOMIYAKI$18.00
OKONOMIYAKI, EGG, CABBAGE, POTATO, ZUCCHINI
ROASTED CABBAGE$16.00
CABBAGE, MISO, NORI, ANCHOVY, SHALLOTS
JAPANESE EGGPLANT$17.00
CHICKEN MAKI$30.00
WALNUTS, AJI AMARILLO, ALFONSO OLIVES
KATSU$22.00
UDON VERDE, TSUKEMONO CUCUMBERS
HARUSAME NOODLES$18.00
SHIITAKE, SEAWEED, TOGARASHI
YAKIMESHI$30.00
SHRIMP, MUSSELS, CALAMARI, SHISO, JASMINE RICE, DASHI, SOY
YUZU LIME PIE$11.00
GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST, BURNT MERINGUE
CHOCOLATE CAKE$12.00
BLACK SESAME, WHIPPED CREAM FRAICHE
TUNA DONBURI$26.00
AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, EGG, SESAME, NORI, HOSHIHIKARI RICE

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

359 6th Ave, New York NY 10014

