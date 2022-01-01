Go
Land & Lake Andersonville

Land & Lake Andersonville serves a variety of approachable American classics using locally sourced ingredients.

FRENCH FRIES

5420 N Clark St • $$$

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken breast, pickled fennel slaw, honey, dijonnaise, house pickles, potato bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
Tomato Soup$8.00
House made daily.
Add 1/2 Grilled Cheese +$9.00
Pickled Veggies$6.00
Assorted selection of seasonal pickled vegetables
Fresh Cut Fries$5.50
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast, Buffalo mayo, blue cheese cabbage slaw, potato bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
Grain Salad$17.00
Avocado, arugula, quinoa, pickled onion, fried carrots, goat cheese, house dressing
Fried Fish Sandwich$16.00
Lake Superior white fish, house made dill pickles, onions, curry tartar sauce, potato bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
Shrimp & Grain$24.00
Shrimp, avocado, arugula, quinoa, pickled onion, fried carrots, goat cheese, house dressing
Burger$16.00
Two 4oz patties, American cheese, house made dill pickles, onions, Thousand Island dressing. Served with fresh cut fries.
Garlic Parmesan Fries$6.50
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

5420 N Clark St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
