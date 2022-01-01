Go
Lloyd's

8961 Macomb Street

Popular Items

Kids Noodles$4.00
Tomato Basil
Kids Hamburger$4.50
Lloyd's Grilled Chix Dinner$20.00
Twin Marinated Chicken Breasts, Light Seasoning, Baked Potato, Steamed Broccoli
Seafood Sampler Basket$19.00
Battered Cod, Ciungan Shrimp, Breaded Perch, French Fries
Large Michigan Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, Traverse City Cherries, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Candied Nuts
Chef's Creation
Smothered Cherry Chix Breasts$22.00
Twin Marinated Chicken Breasts, Mushrooms, Dried Cherries, Cherrywood Bacon, Bacon Jam, Goat Cheese, Broccoli, Baked Potato
Lloyd's Famous Bar-B-Q Ribs
Served with Herb Potatoes, Steamed Broccoli
Lloyd's Perch Dinner$18.00
6 pc. Michigan Lake Perch, Light Breading, French Fries
Grosse Ile MI

Sunday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
