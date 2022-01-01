Go
Little Miss BBQ

All meat by weight will be packaged together unless otherwise specified. This will keep the quality of the meat and reduce packaging waste.

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

8901 N 7th St • $$

Avg 5 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Sliced Brisket$32.00
A bestseller, our signature perfectly smoked brisket from our rancher in Minnesota who is as obsessed about cattle the way we are obsessed with barbecue. We slice the brisket with a mix of fatty and lean. 4 oz of your choice of BBQ sauce per 1 lb.
Green Chili Burrito$10.00
This burrito is inspired by the amazing Sonoran food in Arizona's mining towns. Each burrito is 1 lb and absolutely delicious! Your choice of smoked green chili (contains BBQ meat), ranch-style beans (contains BBQ meat) and cheddar cheese.
Buns$0.80
Mac & Cheese
Our house made creamy blend of 3 cheeses, delicious!
Pulled Pork$23.00
We smoke our pork butts for 12 hours, excellent to feed the family and use for leftovers (tacos, casseroles, soups).
Pork Ribs$23.00
We use full spare ribs smoked for 6 hours. Typically 3-4 ribs per pound.
Sausage (Price per link)$7.00
We make our sausage in house using pork and beef, our spice blend and smoked for 3 hours. Each sausage link is 1/3 lb.
2 Meat Plate$25.00
Your choice of 2 meats, comes with 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8901 N 7th St

Phoenix AZ

