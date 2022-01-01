Go
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles

Come on in and enjoy!

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

3133 N Scottsdale Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (6721 reviews)

Popular Items

Three Pieces Of Chicken (Southern Fried)$22.00
Waffle$5.00
Double D$15.00
Tre-Tre$10.00
Puff’s Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
One CornBread Muffin$2.50
Betty’s Boob$11.00
Lo-Lo’s$19.00
Two Piece Of Golden Fried Catfish Fillets$22.00
Mac & Cheese$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3133 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
