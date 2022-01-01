Go
Toast

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles

We serve hot, fresh, and delicious soul and comfort foods in a fun and clean atmosphere. Our chicken and waffles combinations will knock your socks off! We also serve breakfast all day. Come in for a visit.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

1220 S Central Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (4766 reviews)

Popular Items

Waffle$5.00
Lil Amadi$10.00
Double D$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1220 S Central Ave

Phoenix AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kaizen

No reviews yet

With each intentionally crafted bite, you’ll enjoy a first-class ticket to destinations such as Japan, Mexico, and Central & South America while discovering unexpected, palate-teasing ingredients along your journey. We guarantee our menu will surprise you in all the right ways and our culinary team is excited to bring you these dishes, made with love, and developed with a nod of respect for the Japanese and Latin cultures from which they draw inspiration.

The Original La Canasta

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Original La Canasta, owned and operated by the Abril family since 1962. We hope you enjoy our fine Mexican Food, a tradition that has been in our families kitchens for generations. Our family recipes were developed by Richard and Carmen Abril and have been favored for the last 50 years. We invite you to join us for our Specialty Breakfasts & Dinners. We look forward to serving you Arizona's finest Mexican food from our family to yours.

The Phoenix Theatre Company

No reviews yet

ArtBar + Bistro

EZBACHI #1

No reviews yet

THANK YOU, COME AGAIN!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston