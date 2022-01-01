Go
Toast
  • /
  • Grapevine
  • /
  • Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Grapevine, TX

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Grapevine, TX

"Two Decades of Distinctive & Delicious Soul Food" with the juiciest, most flavorful fried chicken, the fluffiest, most melt-in-your-mouth waffles and other mouth-watering soul food favorites.

1450 W State Highway 114

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1450 W State Highway 114

Grapevine TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Peace Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Baja Mex Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Easy Slider - Harvest Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Harvest Hall

No reviews yet

Harvest Hall is a foodie destination with diverse dining experiences that are Texas-based and chef-driven. The global cuisine reflects the latest food trends and culinary spirit that's unique to the Grapevine community and Dallas-Fort Worth metro. Seven restaurants dish up hand-crafted foods using local and seasonal ingredients. Savor Latin street food, scratch-made Italian pastas, Northern Chinese street food, modern Mediterranean fare, epic Texas sliders, and Southern chicken biscuits.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston