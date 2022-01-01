Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Grapevine, TX
"Two Decades of Distinctive & Delicious Soul Food" with the juiciest, most flavorful fried chicken, the fluffiest, most melt-in-your-mouth waffles and other mouth-watering soul food favorites.
1450 W State Highway 114
Location
1450 W State Highway 114
Grapevine TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Peace Burger
Come in and enjoy!
Baja Mex Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Easy Slider - Harvest Hall
Come in and enjoy!
Harvest Hall
Harvest Hall is a foodie destination with diverse dining experiences that are Texas-based and chef-driven. The global cuisine reflects the latest food trends and culinary spirit that's unique to the Grapevine community and Dallas-Fort Worth metro. Seven restaurants dish up hand-crafted foods using local and seasonal ingredients. Savor Latin street food, scratch-made Italian pastas, Northern Chinese street food, modern Mediterranean fare, epic Texas sliders, and Southern chicken biscuits.