Lo Sano Restaurant and Bar
Come in and enjoy!
678 Maple Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
678 Maple Ave
Hartford CT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Flaming Llama
Come in and enjoy!
The Corner Cafe MX
ALL DAY BREAKFAST & LUNCH!!
OPEN EVERYDAY
The Rockin' Chicken
Peruvian Charcoal Rotisserie Chicken
#therockinchicken / #860chicken
Pita Souvlaki
Ghost Kitchen serving Comfort Greek Food in Hartford County. We cater too!
Follow us on facebook and Instagram #pitasouvlakigreek