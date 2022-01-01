Go
Loaded Elevated Nachos

Elevated Nachos

1450 BEALE ST. #130

Popular Items

Bar-B-Que Pork$12.00
Potato Chip Blend, Pulled Pork, Chipotle Cheddar Cheese, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Creamy Coleslaw, Dill Pickles, Red Onion, Chives
Crab Rangoon Appetizer$8.00
Wonton Chips, Marinated Crab Meat, Cream Cheese Sauce, Chili Oil, Sweet Chili Sauce, Black Sesame Seeds, Chives
Korean BBQ$12.00
Wonton Chips, Seared Beef, Kimchi, Chipotle Cheddar Cheese, Korean BBQ Sauce, Carrots, Sriracha Aioli, Green Onion
A Lil Loaded
Pick any one combination of our chips, proteins, and cheeses. Includes a kid’s fruit cup and an Honest apple juice.
Side-By-Side$18.00
Mix & Match any two (2) entrees or apps to share.
Add Utensils
Add this item to your cart and we will include a set of utensils for each item in your order.
Hawaiian$12.00
Tortilla Chips, Pulled Chicken Thighs, Poblano Queso Blanco, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Pineapple Salsa, Jalapeño, Avocado Purée, Cilantro
Toasted Smores$7.00
Cinnamon Sugar Chips, Marshmallow Creme, Nutella, Toasted Mini Marshmallow Graham Cracker Crumbs, Dark Chocolate Curls
Enjoy Later
Add this item to your cart and we will package your chips separately from the toppings so you can enjoy the crispy goodness later!
Top Nacho$12.00
Tri-Color Tortilla Chips, Seasoned Chorizo & Ground Beef Blend, Chipotle Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Jalapeños, Sour Cream, Cilantro
1450 BEALE ST. #130

ST. CHARLES MO

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
