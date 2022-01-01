Go
Toast

Loaf Bakery

Located in the heart of downtown Durham, NC, Loaf focuses on hearth baked sourdough breads and pastries. What started out of a backyard brick oven, as a hobby to share with friends and neighbors, very quickly grew to a stall at the Downtown Durham Farmers Market, and settled as a brick and mortar shop in 2011. Throughout the years Loaf has expanded it’s offerings, and partnered with local growers, and makers to provide you with many seasonal treats from right here in the NC Triangle.

111 W Parrish St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Country Ham & Cheddar Scone(F)$3.00
Fig, Blueberry & Hazelnut Scone(S)$3.00
Gougère(S)$2.00
Country Ham & Cheddar Scone(S)$3.00
Butter Croissant(S)$4.00
Butter Croissant(F)$4.00
Baguette$4.00
Available at 10:30am daily, Tues-Friday.
Available at open only on Saturdays.
Where will you pick up your Order?
You must select a location to pick up your order. Choose your location and add this item to your cart. Please keep in mind cold items including DESSERTS, BEVERAGES (including hot coffee) and COLD grocery items are NOT AVAILABLE FOR MARKET PICK UP. These items will be voided if you add them to your market pick up.
Bacon, Potato, Caramelized Onion & Gruyere Tart (S)$6.00
Pain au Chocolat(S)$4.00
See full menu

Location

111 W Parrish St

Durham NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Napoli Pizzeria & Gelateria

No reviews yet

Wood-Fired Neapolitan Pizzeria & Gelateria

Marco's 530

No reviews yet

Marco's 530 is the go-to for fresh Italian pasta and ramen the way you like it served in Durham!

Neomonde Mediterranean

No reviews yet

We would like to invite you to visit our family restaurant, where you’ll discover a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary Mediterranean menu items, including a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Since 1977, we have proudly offered our guests flavorful, gourmet-quality dishes at an affordable price, made fresh each day from our family’s personal recipes. We believe that healthy, honest food has soul so it not only tastes good and is good for your body, but it makes you feel good too!

Everything Bagels

No reviews yet

We are currently open for dine in Wed-Sun!!! Starting June 21st we will be open 7 days a week. :)

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston