Little Ola's Biscuits

A neighborhood bakery and biscuit shop from Chef Michael Fojtasek of Olamaie.

14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310

Popular Items

Pup Treat$1.00
Share your biscuits with your best friend. Our gourmet Pup Treats (for pups of all ages) are made with local, wholesome ingredients and no preservatives. Flour, farm-fresh eggs, and chicken make these chewy treats the perfect way to tell your best bud, "I see you looking at my Country Ham and Cheese Biscuit, and you're not getting any."
Tomato, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit$7.00
Farm-fresh tomato and egg with cheddar cheese and smoked tomato mayo on a sandwich-sized biscuit.
Seasonal Jam & Butter Biscuit$5.00
Sandwich-sized biscuit featuring house-made strawberry coriander jam and butter.
Fried Chicken Biscuit$10.00
Deep-fried, boneless chicken thigh with Texas honey on a sandwich-sized biscuit.
Salted Honey Butter (2oz)$1.00
House-made whipped butter with Texas honey and sea salt
Spicy Fried Chicken Biscuit$10.00
Take the heat up a notch. Our original, fried chicken sandwich is dressed in a spicy Southern cayenne chili-garlic oil with benne seeds on a sandwich-sized biscuit.
Country Ham & Cheese Biscuit$8.00
Thinly-sliced country ham and creamy cheddar cheese sauce on a sandwich-sized biscuit.
Biscuit Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Savor the gooey cinnamon roll perfection of our biscuit dough cinnamon roll drizzled with cream cheese frosting. **Please note, cinnamon rolls must cool completely in order to be frosted. They are served at room temperature.**
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit$9.00
House-made pork sausage, farm-fresh egg, cheddar cheese, and spicy mayo on a sandwich-sized biscuit.
Biscuits
Fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit(s) served warm. Biscuits are baked fresh to order. For requests larger than 1 dozen biscuits, please allow at least 45 minutes from order time for baking. For catering orders please email catering@maiebhospitality.com
Location

Austin TX

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
