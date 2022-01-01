Go
Lobo Fell's Point

Thank you for supporting local! We have added some of our most favorite menu items, as well as some fun new things, we hope you enjoy!! Don't forget to check out the take out beverage menu too for all of your wine, beer, and cocktail needs!! We are accepting reservations for outdoor dining, weather permitting. Masks are required for pick up orders, as well as outdoor dining whenever a restaurant worker is present. All CDC recommended guidelines are followed. Help keep us safe as we are taking great strides to keep you all safe and healthy! We appreciate your support during this incredibly difficult time!

1900 Aliceanna St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pretzels$6.00
Two of our house made Preztles (made with salt flake). Served with home made mustards, or add cheese &/or crab dip!
Lobo Meatloaf$18.00
House made with beef, pork, & veal. Topped with our sweet & spicy BBQ sauce. Choice of two sides. Add a crab cake for a surf & turf!!
Piggy Mac Dog$10.00
Topped with our creamy Mac & Cheese & crispy bacon!
Build Your Own Dog$6.00
All Beef Dog with your choice of toppings!
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Homemade with real key lime juice, served with our vanilla bean whipped cream.
Mac & Cheese Side$6.00
8 oz. of our creamy style Mac & Cheese, top with fun favorites!
Deviled Eggs$10.00
3 eggs topped with crab meat and Old Bay!
*gluten free
Watermelon Margarita Batch$30.00
Blanco tequila, hand juiced watermelon, fresh lime juice, agave.
Roast Beef$15.00
House roasted beef, topped with carmelized onions & melty provolone, with horseradish aioli.
Curry Mussels$15.00
PEI Mussels sauteed in our coconut milk & curry broth, topped with cilantro. Served with baguette
*gluten free if no bread

Location

1900 Aliceanna St

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
