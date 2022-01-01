Lobo Fell's Point
Thank you for supporting local! We have added some of our most favorite menu items, as well as some fun new things, we hope you enjoy!! Don't forget to check out the take out beverage menu too for all of your wine, beer, and cocktail needs!! We are accepting reservations for outdoor dining, weather permitting. Masks are required for pick up orders, as well as outdoor dining whenever a restaurant worker is present. All CDC recommended guidelines are followed. Help keep us safe as we are taking great strides to keep you all safe and healthy! We appreciate your support during this incredibly difficult time!
1900 Aliceanna St
Location
1900 Aliceanna St
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
