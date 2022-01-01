The Lobster Shanty
We are a local dive bar that is passionate about what we do; Great food, great service all served in a very casual atmosphere with absolutely no pretense.
The Shanty has been serving the Good People of Salem for 30 years and is a local institution.
We appreciate your business during this pandemic and we look forward to serving you.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
25 Front St • $$
25 Front St
Salem MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
