Go
Toast

The Lobster Shanty

We are a local dive bar that is passionate about what we do; Great food, great service all served in a very casual atmosphere with absolutely no pretense.
The Shanty has been serving the Good People of Salem for 30 years and is a local institution.
We appreciate your business during this pandemic and we look forward to serving you.

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

25 Front St • $$

Avg 3.8 (1243 reviews)

Popular Items

House Salad Small$7.75
Lobster Roll Traditional$29.75
Chilled Lobster tossed with lemon mayo & diced celery. Packed separately to prevent a soggy bun.
Pearl Hot Dog$8.75
Grilled to order, served with your choice of side.
Lobster Roll Connecticut$29.75
Warm lobster meat poached in butter.
Packaged separately to keep bun from getting soggy.
Crab Cake Sammich$20.75
Wicked Spicy! Fried to order, served with your choice of side.
Scary Uncle Sully Burger$18.00
Swiss, American, Pepper-Jack, Jalapenos and Bacon. Choice of side.
Grilled Cheese$8.75
Melty, cheesy goodness served on sourdough. Keep it simple or add any of our sandwich toppings.
Togo New England Clam Chowder$7.75
Our famous New England Clam Chowder, hot & ready to enjoy. Made with fresh local clams, bliss potatoes, applewood smoked bacon and fresh herbs.
12 oz container.
Lobster Rangoon$15.75
Served with a sweet chili dipping sauce
Shanty Burger$14.00
Our beloved burger, a custom blend of ground chuck with brisket & short rib meat, served with your choice of side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

25 Front St

Salem MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dotty & Ray's

No reviews yet

Dotty & Ray’s has been serving up classic breakfast and lunch for over 60 years. A lot has changed since we first opened back in 1958, but one thing remains the same; Dotty & Ray’s is still a community staple for wonderful food at great prices, right in the heart of Salem.

Central Bakery

No reviews yet

Family Owned and Operated Since 1911

A&J King Artisan Bakers

No reviews yet

A&J King Artisan Bakers' home on the web!

Jamie's Roast Beef

No reviews yet

Putting a Chef spin on the North Shore's most beloved sandwich! As seen on Phantom Gourmet, Wicked Bites, North Shore Magazine and more!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston