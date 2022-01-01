Go
Local 149

Eat Local, drink local

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

149 P Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (1203 reviews)

Popular Items

149 BURGER - TAKE OUT$16.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Lettuce, Special Sauce.
ARUGULA SALAD (GF)$14.00
Diced apples, pickled onions, bacon, chipotle maple dressing, crumbled goat cheese.
Gluten Free
CORNFLAKE TENDERS$14.00
Honey Mustard
BIG MAC SLIDERS$12.00
Shredded lettuce, diced onions, pickle, American cheese, special sauce.
3 Sliders
THAI NOODLE$14.00
Mango, Avocado, Fresh Herbs, Peanuts, Lo Mein Noodles, Thai Dressing.
PORK BELLY CUBANO$16.00
braised pork belly, sliced smoked ham, dijon mustard, swiss cheese, pickles, french bread
BLACKENED SALMON (GF)$21.00
Maple glazed carrots, bacon brussels sprouts, lemon butter.
Gluten Free
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, Nashville hot aioli, ciabatta
CHICKEN WINGS$14.00
Dairy Allergy -House Buffalo
Dairy/Gluten - Cross Contamination in Fryer
Location

149 P Street

Boston MA

Sunday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
