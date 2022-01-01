Local 706
Come in and enjoy!
1676 S Lumpkin Street
Location
1676 S Lumpkin Street
Athens GA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Butcher and Vine Athens New
Come in and enjoy!
The Café on Lumpkin
Breakfast, lunch, and afternoon tea daily 8am - 6pm. Dine in & Take-Out available.
Mama’s Boy Restaurant
Southern Fun Dining in Athens, Georgia. Voted best breakfast & brunch!
SauceHouse BBQ
Save points and get saucy!