Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
mahzedahr is the intangible essence of magic in every bite of our pastries
601 Lexington Avenue
Popular Items
Location
601 Lexington Avenue
New York NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Local Culture
Come in and enjoy!
NAYA Mezze & Grill
Come in and Enjoy
The Bar Room NYC
Come in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!