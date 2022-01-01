Go
Toast

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

mahzedahr is the intangible essence of magic in every bite of our pastries

601 Lexington Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brioche Doughnut$4.75
tender brioche dough is taken to new heights as our doughnut, which is gently kissed with vanilla pastry cream and dipped in sugar mixed with ground vanilla beans.
"favorite doughnut" in new york city- the new york times
Devil in Ganache
a fudgy intense chocolate cake enrobed in a whipped chocolate ganache frosting. two layers, endless possibilities.
Croissant$4.50
made with french grass-fed butter and a sourdough starter, this croissant promises to instantly transport you to your favorite parisian bistro.
Banana Bread$4.50
there’s something magical and nostalgic about bananas baked into bread. satisfying and intense, you may be tempted to call it cake. we are.
Chocolate Explosion Cookie$2.00
when a brownie meets a cookie, the result is this surprising little gem. deep chocolate dough is rolled in confectioners’ sugar, and then baked until the decadent chocolate cookie breaks through the white peaks of sugar crust. seriously.
rated #1 on "the best cookies in nyc" - time out magazine
See full menu

Location

601 Lexington Avenue

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Local Culture

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NAYA Mezze & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

The Bar Room NYC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston