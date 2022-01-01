Go
Toast

Local Culture

A celebration of Jamaican Food and Culture, Jumieka NYC brings the flavors of the Caribbean to you, from our frozen cocktails which will bring you memories of your last beach vacation, to our Jerk Chicken, Beef Patties and Oxtails which are seasoned with Caribbean Spices and Herbs. Jumieka NYC gives you a taste of the Caribbean. Please join us for a one of a kind experience. See you soon!

601 LEXINGTON AVE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Oxtail Stew$20.00
Vegetable patty$5.00
Coconut corn$6.00
Jerk Salmon$24.00
Jerk Chicken$15.00
Fried Plantains$5.00
Beef patty$5.00
Vegetable Roti$13.00
Jerkito Burritos w/ Chicken$14.00
Chicken patty$5.00
See full menu

Location

601 LEXINGTON AVE

NEW YORK NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Il Postino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Frida Midtown

No reviews yet

American food with a touch of Latin!

Papillon Bistro & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Miznon

No reviews yet

Miznon at The Hugh

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston