Local Culture

A celebration of Jamaican Food and Culture, Jumieka NYC brings the flavors of the Caribbean to you, from our frozen cocktails which will bring you memories of your last beach vacation, to our Jerk Chicken, Beef Patties and Oxtails which are seasoned with Caribbean Spices and Herbs. Jumieka NYC gives you a taste of the Caribbean. Please join us for a one of a kind experience. See you soon!



601 LEXINGTON AVE