Teranga

Teranga is bringing a fresh take on African cuisine. Inspired by tradition, and designed for health and comfort, our food explores the bold flavors and ancient ingredients of African food. Welcome home.

601 Lexington Avenue

Popular Items

Jollof Salmon Bowl$17.00
Roasted salmon topped with a flavorful blend of spices. Bowl includes:
- Jollof Rice (rice cooked in a spiced tomato broth)
- Roasted Salmon (cilantro, cumin, paprika, lime)
- Casamance Salad (kale, fonio, mango, tomato, onion, ginger vinaigrette)
- Black Eyed Pea Salad (cucumber, tomato, pepper, parsley, moringa-ginger vinaigrette)
- Yassa (caramelized onion and lime confit sauce)
- Rof (Mild Hot, Parsley, Scotch Bonnet Pepper, Garlic)
Custom Grilled Chicken Bowl$16.00
Make your own Free-Range Grilled Chicken Bowl. Halal.
Suya Super Bowl$16.00
A combination of West African street food classics. Gluten-free. Peanuts. Medium Spicy.
- Jollof Rice (rice cooked tomato broth)
- Suya (grilled chicken with suya spice)
- Kelewele (roasted sweet plantains)
- Ndambe (black eyed pea, sweet potato, okra stew)
- Mafe (peanut sauce)
- Moyo (scotch bonnet pepper, onion, tomato, garlic)
Custom Chicken Suya Bowl$16.00
Make your own Suya bowl. Peanuts. Medium Spicy.
Yassa, Yassa Grilled Chicken Bowl$16.00
Grilled chicken with sweet & tangy caramelized onion sauce.
- Free-Range Grilled Chicken (thyme, garlic, lime)
- African Red Rice (hearty whole grain rice)
- Kelewele (roasted sweet plantains)
- Ndambe (black eyed pea, sweet potato, okra stew)
- Yassa (caramelized onion and lime confit sauce)
- Rof (Mild Hot, Parsley, Scotch Bonnet Pepper, Garlic)
Mafe Sauce$3.00
Peanut sauce. Vegan. Gluten free.
Ancient Vegan Bowl$14.00
Plant-based, protein-rich vegan bowl.
- Jollof Rice (rice cooked in a spiced tomato broth)
- Efo Riro (kale, okra, dawadawa fermented locust bean, red palm fruit oil stew)
- Kelewele (spicy roasted plantains)
- Ndambe (black eyed pea, sweet potato, okra stew)
- Mafe (peanut sauce)
- Moyo (Mild, Onion, Tomato, Garlic, Scotch Bonnet Pepper)
Ginger$6.00
Ginger, Mint. A zesty, refreshing tonic that strengthens the immune system, increases metabolism and aids digestion.
Chicken Suya$6.00
Grilled chicken with suya spice. Halal. Peanuts. Medium Spicy.
Casamance Kale Salad Bowl$12.00
Kale, fonio, mango, tomato, onion, moringa-ginger vinaigrette.

Location

601 Lexington Avenue

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
