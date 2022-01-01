Go
Toast

Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co. @ The Hugh

Sustainable and refined raw bar classics, natural wine, and cocktails.

601 Lexington Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CONNECTICUT STYLE LOBSTER ROLL$30.00
Fresh Maine lobster meat, warm butter and lemon. On a toasted split top bun. Served with potato chips or salad
See full menu

Location

601 Lexington Ave

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Il Postino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Magnolia Bakery

No reviews yet

Our Bloomingdale’s store is located on the Third Avenue side of the Bloomingdale’s flagship store on 59th Street. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, an exclusive Boston Cream Pie banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.

Thank You Come Again

No reviews yet

Best & Fresh Thai Food

BK★JANI

No reviews yet

An authentic Pakistani picnic

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston