Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Mill Valley
  • /
  • Local Food Group - Mill Valley - 775 B East Blithedale Avenue
A map showing the location of Local Food Group - Mill Valley - 775 B East Blithedale AvenueView gallery

Local Food Group - Mill Valley - 775 B East Blithedale Avenue

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

775 B East Blithedale Avenue

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

775 B East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley CA 94941

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Antica, Mill Valley
orange star4.4 • 3,240
800 Redwood Highway Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Chika - Mill Valley
orange starNo Reviews
800 Redwood Highway #801, Strawberry Village Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Parranga Taqueria & Cerveceria - Strawberry Village
orange starNo Reviews
800 Redwood Highway Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Oren's Hummus - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
707 Redwood Highway Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
The Cantina - Mill Valley
orange star4.2 • 787
651 East Blithedale Avenue Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Piatti - Mill Valley
orange starNo Reviews
625 Redwood Highway Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mill Valley

Piazza D'Angelo
orange star4.4 • 3,400
22 Miller Ave. Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Pizza Antica, Mill Valley
orange star4.4 • 3,240
800 Redwood Highway Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria
orange star4.0 • 1,277
382 Miller Ave Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
The Cantina - Mill Valley
orange star4.2 • 787
651 East Blithedale Avenue Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Cafe del Soul - Mill Valley
orange star4.1 • 685
247 Shoreline Highway Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Shoreline Coffee Shop
orange star4.3 • 655
221 Shoreline Hwy Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Mill Valley

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Local Food Group - Mill Valley - 775 B East Blithedale Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston