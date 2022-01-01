Go
Local Foods

Restaurant & Grocery offering a selection of unique grocery goods and gourmet sandwiches, salads, and prepared meals with local ingredients.

2555 KIRBY DRIVE

Popular Items

Banh Mí$13.00
Falcon Lake Farms Pork, Pickled Onions, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Sambal, Aioli, on French Baguette
Spring Harvest Salad$13.00
Local Greens, Roasted Carrots, Asparagus, Texas Goat Cheese, Pickled Fennel, Brussels Sprouts, Toasted Sunflower Seeds, Fresh Herb Vinaigrette
Truffled Egg Salad$12.50
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan, Aioli, on Pretzel Bun
Avocado BLT$15.00
Bacon, Heirloom Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado, Aioli, Fried Egg, on Harvest Wheat
Garden Sammie$12.00
Brussels Sprouts, Avocado, Hummus,
Pickled Onion, Sprouts, Tomato,
Curried Cauliflower, on Toasted Ciabatta
Crunchy Chicken$14.00
Chicken, Nut-Seed Crumble, Crushed Chips, Tomato, House Pickles, Lettuce, Provolone, Buttermilk Ranch, on Pretzel Bun
Garden Sammie Salad$12.00
Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Avocado, Hummus,
Pickled Onion, Romaine, Sprouts, Tomato,
Curried Cauliflower, Lemon Vinaigrette
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
House Made and Baked Fresh Daily.
Crunchy Chicken Salad$14.00
Nut-Seed Crumble, Crushed Chips, Tomato, House Pickles, Lettuce,
Provolone, Buttermilk Ranch
Asian Chicken Salad$14.00
Napa Cabbage, Chicken, Cured Cucumber, Cashews,
Bean Sprouts, Ginger-Soy Vinaigrette,
Broccoli, Spicy Peanut Sauce
Location

HOUSTON TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
