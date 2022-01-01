Go
Local Foods

Restaurant & Grocery offering a selection of unique grocery goods and gourmet sandwiches, salads, and prepared meals with local ingredients.

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2424 Dunstan Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)

Popular Items

Crunchy Chicken$14.00
Oven-Roasted Chicken, Provolone, Nut-Seed Crumble, Crushed Chips, Tomato, House Pickles, Mixed Greens & Buttermilk Ranch on Pretzel Bun
Truffled Egg Salad$12.50
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan & Aioli on Pretzel Bun
Gulf Seafood Sandwich$16.00
Gulf Shrimp & Blue Crab, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Mixed Greens & Green Goddess Ranch on Ciabatta
Banh Mi$13.00
Grilled Falcon Lake Ranch Pork, Pickled Red Onion, Carrot-Cucumber Mix, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Sambal & Aioli on Baguette
Garden Sammie$11.00
Brussels Sprouts, Avocado Spread, Hummus, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Curried Cauliflower & Local Sprouts on Ciabatta
Asian Chicken Salad$13.00
Red Bird Farms chicken, Napa cabbage, pickled cucumber, mixed greens, broccoli, sugar snap peas, bean sprouts, cashews, and crispy garlic with ginger-soy vinaigrette with spicy peanut sauce served on the side
Avocado BLT$15.00
Fried Egg, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Tomato & Spicy Aioli on Sourdough
Spring Harvest Salad$13.00
Greens, crispy brussels, roasted carrots, TX goat cheese, spiced apples, asparagus, toasted sunflower seeds, pickled fennel, fresh herb vinaigrette
Do we need to go utensils with this order?
Utensils will not be provided unless requested!
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Chocolate Chip Cookies made fresh daily
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2424 Dunstan Rd

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

