Toast

Local Foods

Restaurant offering a selection of unique grocery goods and gourmet sandwiches, salads and prepared meals with local ingredients.

5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Banh Mi$13.00
Falcon Lake Farms Pork, Pickled Onion, Jalapeño, Carrot/Cucumber Mix, Cilantro, Sambal, Aioli & French Baguette
Salmon Caesar$19.00
Grilled Salmon Filet served over Kale-Romaine Mix with Parmesan, Fried Capers, Tomato, Hearts of Palm & Croutons
Spring Harvest Salad$13.00
Greens, Roasted Rainbow Carrots, Spiced Apples, Crispy Brussels, Pickled Fennel, Asparagus, Toasted Sunflower Seeds, Pure Luck Goat Cheese & Herb Vinaigrette
Truffled Egg Salad$12.50
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan, Aioli & Pretzel Bun
Cheeseburger$15.00
44 Farms Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Cheddar, Secret Sauce & Potato Bun
Served with House-made French Fries
Garden Sammie$12.00
Brussels Sprouts, Avocado Spread, Hummus, Pickled Onion, Tomato, Curried Cauliflower, Sprouts & Ciabatta
Asian Chicken Salad$14.00
Napa Cabbage Mix, Roasted Chicken, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Cucumber, Broccoli, Cashews, Ginger-Soy Vinaigrette & Spicy Peanut Sauce
Crunchy Chicken As A Salad$14.00
Roasted Chicken, Nut-Seed Crumble, Crushed Chips, Tomato, House Pickles & Provolone, over Romaine with Buttermilk Ranch
Chocolate Chip Cookie*$2.50
Our classic recipe!
Crunchy Chicken*$14.00
Roasted Chicken, Nut-Seed Crumble, Crushed Chips, Tomato, House Pickles, Romaine, Provolone, Buttermilk Ranch & Pretzel Bun
Location

HOUSTON TX

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

