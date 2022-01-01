Go
Local Kitchen

Come in and enjoy! Use promo code 25off in checkout for online orders and enjoy 25% off today!

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

3507 Ditmars Blvd • $

Avg 3.7 (70 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita$3.75
Seasoned Fries$3.99
Chicken Fiesta (Copy)$11.50
Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, Fresh Corn, Tomatoes, Red Onions
& Tortilla Strips with Ranch Dressing
Bacon Cheese Burger (Turkey Bacon)$9.99
Cobb Salad$10.50
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, roasted turkey , bacon bites, avocado, hard boiled eggs & Mixed cheese
Create Your Own Quinoa$7.99
Create Your Own Pasta$7.99
NY Style Cheese Cake$4.99
Create Your Own Salad$9.99
Peach Iced Tea$2.00
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

3507 Ditmars Blvd

Astoria NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
