Local Option

OVERLORDS OF THE UNDERWORLD

SEAFOOD

1102 West Webster • $$

Avg 4.1 (791 reviews)

Popular Items

CANDY CORN BREAD$6.00
YARDBIRD$17.99
blackend chicken breast on an lightly toasted pretzel roll with organic romaine, tomato, red onions & a light spread of our house made creole mayo
TACOS INFINIDAD$17.99
corn & flour tortillas, separated by beans, ground beef, iceberg, sour cream, cotija, avocado, & pico de gallo
WIZARD$17.99
two fresh prime patties on potato roll with pickles onions and mustard, and American cheese, never talking, just keeps walking, spreading his magic.
Avocado Quesadillas$10.99
choose: steak, chicken, or shrimp
flour tortillas, cheese, avocado, pico de gallo & our secret white sauce
LOSTER ROLL$19.99
freshly executed lobsters with our secret mayonnaise on a ridiculously authentic bun
JAMBALAYA$17.99
grilled tiger shrimp, chicken breast, andouille sausage, & dirty rice served with jalapeño cheese bread
Chicken Finger Blasters$13.99
southern style, breaded and deep fried chicken fingers served with bbq sauce
SEASONED FRIES$6.00
20 Piece Nuggets$12.99
Served with a side of BBQ sauce... They are the real deal. We use Ronald’s salt!
Casual
Groups
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

1102 West Webster

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
