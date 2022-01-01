Local Pint
A Place to Beer Yourself
Our goal at Local Pint is to craft an environment where you feel warm and welcome always. We want to be your local watering hole and always remind our patrons to beer themselves.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
2750 Churchhill Drive • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2750 Churchhill Drive
Flower Mound TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
