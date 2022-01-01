Go
Toast

Local Pint

A Place to Beer Yourself
Our goal at Local Pint is to craft an environment where you feel warm and welcome always. We want to be your local watering hole and always remind our patrons to beer themselves.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2750 Churchhill Drive • $$

Avg 4.5 (126 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Gift Cards
Takeout

Location

2750 Churchhill Drive

Flower Mound TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Alma Mexicana Restaurante

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Costa Vida - Flower Mound

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0043

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy! We are a scratch bakery that makes all of our pies in house and are made fresh daily. We are open Monday-Saturday from 10am-7pm and closed on Sundays.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston