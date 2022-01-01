Go
Local Roots & Provisions

Come in and enjoy!

110 E Water Street

Popular Items

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$8.00
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Wrap$12.00
Ginger Ale$2.50
Baked Pimento Cheese$9.00
NC mixed cheeses, pretzel bites
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
toasted brioche bun, fried chicken breast, lettuce, house pickles, herbed aioli
***Substitute for grilled chicken
add pimento cheese $1.50
Grilled Pimento Cheese$9.00
Ashe county mixed cheeses, melted on toasted sourdough
Wedge Salad$11.00
iceberg wedge, carrots, tomatoes, pickled red onions, cucumbers, toasted, breadcrumbs, choice of house dressings
Deviled Eggs$5.00
5 Local Eggs, bacon jam, chives
The Local Burger$13.00
double patty, local premium ground beef blend, toasted brioche bun, shredded lettuce, tomato, shaved onion,
house pickles, white American cheese, Roots sauce
House Salad$5.00
mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, toasted breadcrumbs, choice of house dressing
Location

110 E Water Street

Lincolnton NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
