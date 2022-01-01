Local Roots

Go
A neighborhood favorite serving breakfast, lunch, & dinner!

SANDWICHES

817 66th Street East • $$

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Hash$14.00
Pulled pork, seasoned potatoes, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, & tomatoes topped with two over easy eggs & toast
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Bacon, potatoes, turkey, egg, and cheddar ~ served with greens & salsa verde
Farmers Breakfast$12.00
Two eggs, sausage or bacon, & toast or a pancake
Pastruben$14.00
Pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, & 1,000 island dressing on rye
Fancy Pants Grilled Cheese$14.00
Cheddar, provolone, candied bacon, tomato, two fried eggs, & avocado on grilled sourdough
Omelet$12.00
Served with greens & toast
Pick two items (or more for additional $0.50 each)
Chicken Club$14.00
Chicken breast, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a toasted bun
Bacon (Side)$5.00
4 slices of thick-cut bacon
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Ham, egg, & cheddar on a warm croissant ~ served with greens
Biscuits & Gravy$11.00
House made biscuits topped with sausage gravy & two over easy eggs
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

817 66th Street East

Richfield MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

