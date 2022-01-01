Go
  • Local Slice / Juju's Boba: deliveries may take longer than estimate times given during popular times. FACE MASKS will still be required for the safety of staff and customers coming to pick up orders. Thank you very much to our community.

New York Style Pizza with Juju’s Boba Drinks and Sweets!
(Carry out and Delivery)
Deliveries:
35-45mins during slower times
45-1h 15mins during busy times
NOTE OUR NEW SUN-THURS HOURS 11am-9pm!!

111 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Suite 105

Popular Items

5pc Wings$6.95
Side of Ranch Dressing$0.75
10pc Wings$11.95
Cheesy Sticks$6.00
Garlic Knots$3.25
Jasmine Green Tea$3.75
Comes sweetened, pls specify if you want it unsweet or 1/2 sweet.
14" Build Your Own Pizza$12.99
18" Build Your Own Pizza$15.99
Cheese Slice$3.25
Slices are from a 20' pizza so they are big. It already comes with Cheese and Classic Tomato Sauce.
Build Your Own Calzone (BYO)$6.00
Build your own Calzones will automatically come with our Classic Red Sauce , Hand Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce onside unless other options are chosen.
Location

111 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Suite 105

Cedar Park TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
