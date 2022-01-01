Local Slice / Juju's Boba: deliveries may take longer than estimate times given during popular times. FACE MASKS will still be required for the safety of staff and customers coming to pick up orders. Thank you very much to our community.
New York Style Pizza with Juju’s Boba Drinks and Sweets!
(Carry out and Delivery)
Deliveries:
35-45mins during slower times
45-1h 15mins during busy times
NOTE OUR NEW SUN-THURS HOURS 11am-9pm!!
111 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Suite 105
Location
Cedar Park TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
