Local Smoke BBQ

BBQ joint with wood-smoked meats & classic sides such as cornbread & mac + cheese.

719 NJ-35

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoked Chicken Wings - Single$12.00
8 wings - Slow-smoked, then flash fried. Dry-rubbed or tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
Two Meat Platter$23.00
Choice of 2 meats. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are Gluten-Free
French Fries$4.50
Hush Puppies$5.00
A southern specialty! Deep-fried cornbread bites
Beef Brisket Platter$20.00
Slow-rendered for up to 14 hours, our Texas Beef Brisket is served with our BBQ Sauce. Choice of chopped (includes burnt ends) or sliced. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF
Cornbread (ea)$0.50
1 piece
Smoked Bacon Poppers$8.50
Jalapeños stuffed with a Cream Cheese and Pulled Pork filling, wrapped in dry-rubbed bacon and slow-smoked. Served with BBQ Ranch dipping sauce. Gluten-Free
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.50
Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork tossed in our Carolina Sauce and piled on a brioche bun. Served with potato chips
Beef Brisket Sandwich$12.50
Slow-Smoked Beef Brisket piled and topped with our BBQ sauce. Choice of chopped (includes burnt ends) or sliced. Served with potato chips
Macaroni & Cheese$5.50
Location

719 NJ-35

Neptune City NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
