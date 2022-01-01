Go
Local Smoke BBQ at The Seafarer

Come to relax and enjoy BBQ, cocktails and the view!

1 Atlantic St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pit Fries$12.00
Choice of Fries topped with choice of Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Beef Brisket. Drizzled with our BBQ Sauce and served with BBQ Ranch dipping sauce
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork tossed in our Carolina Sauce and served on a brioche bun. Served with Potato Chips
Chicken Fingers$9.00
Tender strips of chicken fried until golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce
Chopped Beef Brisket Sandwich$13.00
Slow-Smoked Beef Brisket piled and topped with our BBQ Sauce. Served with Potato Chips
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Our marinated whole chicken slow-smoked, pulled and tossed in our BBQ Sauce and served on a brioche bun. Served with Potato Chips
Smoked Bacon Poppers$10.00
Jalapeños stuffed with a Cream Cheese and Pulled Pork filling, wrapped in dry-rubbed bacon and slow-smoked. Served with BBQ Ranch dipping sauce GF
French Fries$5.00
Sweet Chili Brussels Sprouts$7.00
Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Our Pulled Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce and our Blue Cheese slaw. Served on a brioche bun with Potato Chips.
Grilled Topneck Clams$15.00
Dozen locally sourced clams served off the grill with drawn butter and lemon GF
Location

1 Atlantic St

Highlands NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

