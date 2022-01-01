Go
Local Steamer

Best steamed shrimp and crap platters on the beach! Come on in and taste the difference!

SEAFOOD

14656 Front Beach rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1416 reviews)

Popular Items

1 lb Bay Scallops$27.99
Peeled Shrimp Platter$19.99
Around 13-17 Jumbo Peeled and Deveined Shrimp. Corn, Sausage, Potatoes. Hot Butter and Our Famous Local Spice! (Mild-Medium-Hot)
2oz Cocktail Sauce$0.60
Seafood Platter for Four$129.99
Four Platters! Each Platter Comes with 10 Jumbo Peeled and Deveined Shrimp & 1 Cluster of Crab! Corn, Sausage, Potatoes. Hot Butter and Our Famous Local Spice!
1 Corn$1.80
Royal Red Shrimp Platter$19.99
Around 10-12 Super Jumbo Royal Red Shrimp! Corn, Sausage, Potatoes. Hot Butter and Our Famous Local Spice!
1 lb Peeled and Deveined Shrimp$19.99
2oz Hot Butter$0.60
Snow Crab Platter$43.99
Two Clusters of Grade-A Snow Crab! Corn, Sausage, Potatoes. Hot Butter and Our Famous Local Spice!
1 lb Snow Crab$39.99
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14656 Front Beach rd

Panama City beach FL

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
